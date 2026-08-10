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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Tech slips after Q1 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Kaynes Technology India fell 2.20% to Rs 3,765.20 after the company reported a 24.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 74.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 40.47% YoY to Rs 946.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.54% YoY to Rs 87.88 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

EBITDA increased 31% YoY to Rs 147.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,130 crore in Q1 FY26. However, EBITDA margin contracted 120 basis points to 15.6% in Q1 FY27 from 16.8% in Q1 FY26, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite robust revenue growth.

The company's order book stood at Rs 8,903.8 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 7,401.1 crore as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a 20.3% year-on-year increase and providing healthy revenue visibility.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end, IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer offering services across the Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) spectrum.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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