Kaynes Technology India fell 2.20% to Rs 3,765.20 after the company reported a 24.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 74.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 40.47% YoY to Rs 946.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.54% YoY to Rs 87.88 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

EBITDA increased 31% YoY to Rs 147.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,130 crore in Q1 FY26. However, EBITDA margin contracted 120 basis points to 15.6% in Q1 FY27 from 16.8% in Q1 FY26, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite robust revenue growth.