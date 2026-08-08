Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit declines 24.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.47% to Rs 946.02 croreNet profit of Kaynes Technology India declined 24.37% to Rs 56.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.47% to Rs 946.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 673.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales946.02673.47 40 OPM %15.6016.78 -PBDT124.86111.71 12 PBT87.8896.09 -9 NP56.4374.61 -24
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