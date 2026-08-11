KBS India standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.00% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of KBS India declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.431.00 -57 OPM %-72.0930.00 -PBDT0.180.42 -57 PBT0.160.37 -57 NP0.120.28 -57
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