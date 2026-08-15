KCL Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2636.62% to Rs 19.43 croreNet profit of KCL Infra Projects remain constant at Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2636.62% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.430.71 2637 OPM %1.1342.25 -PBDT0.930.92 1 PBT0.920.91 1 NP0.670.67 0
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