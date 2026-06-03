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KCL standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 125.24 crore

Net profit of KCL declined 3.46% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 125.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.54% to Rs 6.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 461.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales125.24118.49 6 461.67463.22 0 OPM %5.926.91 -5.415.62 - PBDT7.497.46 0 22.5925.37 -11 PBT3.874.21 -8 8.6313.17 -34 NP3.073.18 -3 6.469.72 -34

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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