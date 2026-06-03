KCL standalone net profit declines 3.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 125.24 crore

Net profit of KCL declined 3.46% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 125.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.54% to Rs 6.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 461.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.