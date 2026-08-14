KCL standalone net profit declines 7.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.11% to Rs 121.99 croreNet profit of KCL declined 7.34% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 121.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.99114.97 6 OPM %5.776.14 -PBDT6.376.19 3 PBT3.212.91 10 NP2.022.18 -7
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