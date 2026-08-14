KCL standalone net profit declines 7.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.11% to Rs 121.99 crore

Net profit of KCL declined 7.34% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 121.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.99114.975.776.146.376.193.212.912.022.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News