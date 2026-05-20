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KDDL consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 574.99 crore

Net profit of KDDL rose 24.62% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 574.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 419.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.89% to Rs 88.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 2153.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1647.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales574.99419.58 37 2153.431647.88 31 OPM %14.8315.35 -14.3315.79 - PBDT83.4067.82 23 320.51275.62 16 PBT50.4143.95 15 198.10189.51 5 NP25.3120.31 25 88.1094.62 -7

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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