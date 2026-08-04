Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayUdhayanidhi Stalin ArrestedRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,063 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs.1,063 crore across various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured a significant order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer, involving the development of 24 lakh sq. ft. of residential buildings along with associated facilities.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

400 kV Transmission line in Africa Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 50+ MW Wind EPC project from an existing private developer in Western India.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 157 pts; FMCG shares decline

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 252.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Godrej Properties consolidated net profit declines 41.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Next Story