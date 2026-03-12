KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

The orders include 380 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling in Saudi Arabia; 132 kV transmission lines in Africa; the supply of towers in India and the Americas; and hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business across multiple geographies. The award of our largest composite order in Saudi Arabia despite the current geopolitical situation is a positive indicator of continuing investments in the Middle East T&D market. The order in Africa reflects a gradual recovery in the T&D market in that region. These wins have significantly strengthened our international T&D order book. With these orders, our year-to-date order intake now stands at approximately Rs 22,800 crore.