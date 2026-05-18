KEC International consolidated net profit declines 28.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 6389.75 crore

Net profit of KEC International declined 28.12% to Rs 192.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 6389.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6872.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.11% to Rs 605.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 570.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 23505.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21846.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.