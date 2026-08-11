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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International consolidated net profit declines 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 5023.54 crore

Net profit of KEC International declined 41.72% to Rs 72.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 5023.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5022.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5023.545022.88 0 OPM %5.796.97 -PBDT140.72204.37 -31 PBT89.90158.51 -43 NP72.62124.60 -42

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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