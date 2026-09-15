KEC International rises after bagging orders worth Rs 1,303 crore

KEC International added 1.24% to Rs 411.50 after the company said that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,303 crore across various businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India and 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it has won a contract to supply towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

KEC's cables & conductors division has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented: "We are delighted with the new order wins, amidst a challenging environment.

Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia. The outlook for our T&D business remains robust driven by these orders, a strong L1 position, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across our key markets. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crore." KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC company and part of the RPG Group. It operates across the power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables businesses.