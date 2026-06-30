KEC International rises after bagging Rs 1,754-cr orders across T&D and cables businesses

KEC International rose 4.63% to Rs 539.15 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

According to the company, the T&D business has secured significant orders for the supply of high-voltage transmission line towers in the Americas. These include the company's largest-ever tower supply order from the United States, reflecting growing demand in the American T&D market.

The Cables & Conductors business has also secured multiple orders across India and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in the tower supply business. The repeat orders from customers in the Americas, including the largest-ever tower supply order from the USA, reflect the growing momentum in the American T&D market. These wins reinforce our strategic focus on strengthening our tower sales business globally. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 4,000 crore.