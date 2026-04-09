KEC International rises after bagging Rs 2,518 crore new orders across businesses

KEC International jumped 5.57% to Rs 599.60 after the company secured multiple new orders worth Rs 2,518 crore across its civil, transportation, transmission & distribution (T&D), and cables & conductors businesses.

In the civil segment, the company won its largest-ever commercial real estate order from a leading developer in western India. In transportation, KEC International secured a joint venture order under Indias Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) program, Kavach.

The T&D business received multiple orders, including 400/132/66 kV transmission lines in Africa, additional transmission lines and substations in international markets, a supply of towers in Europe and the Americas, and a supply of hardware and poles in the Americas.

In the cables & conductors segment, the company won orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors in domestic and international markets. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the order wins across our businesses. The Civil business has secured its largest-ever commercial real estate order, marking a significant milestone and adding a marquee client to our portfolio. Our transportation business continues to strengthen its presence in the growing TCAS (Kavach) segment, contributing to enhanced safety for Indian Railways through world-class technology. Our international T&D order book continues to diversify across geographies. The successive order wins in Africa reflect a recovery in the T&D market in that region.