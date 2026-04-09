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KEC International rises after bagging Rs 2,518 crore new orders across businesses

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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KEC International jumped 5.57% to Rs 599.60 after the company secured multiple new orders worth Rs 2,518 crore across its civil, transportation, transmission & distribution (T&D), and cables & conductors businesses.

In the civil segment, the company won its largest-ever commercial real estate order from a leading developer in western India. In transportation, KEC International secured a joint venture order under Indias Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) program, Kavach.

The T&D business received multiple orders, including 400/132/66 kV transmission lines in Africa, additional transmission lines and substations in international markets, a supply of towers in Europe and the Americas, and a supply of hardware and poles in the Americas.

In the cables & conductors segment, the company won orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors in domestic and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the order wins across our businesses. The Civil business has secured its largest-ever commercial real estate order, marking a significant milestone and adding a marquee client to our portfolio. Our transportation business continues to strengthen its presence in the growing TCAS (Kavach) segment, contributing to enhanced safety for Indian Railways through world-class technology. Our international T&D order book continues to diversify across geographies. The successive order wins in Africa reflect a recovery in the T&D market in that region.

KEC International is a global EPC player with operations across power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.5 crore in Q3FY26, down 1.6% YoY from Rs 129.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose by 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,001 crore, compared with Rs 5,349 crore a year ago.

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KEC International wins orders of Rs 2,518 cr

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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