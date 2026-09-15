Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International secures orders worth Rs 1,303 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,303 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas:

400 kV Transmission line in Northern India 380 kV Transmission lines in Saudi Arabia Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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