KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,303 crore across various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India and the Americas:

400/220 kV Substations and associated Transmission lines from a reputed private developer in Southern India

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Civil:

The business has secured an order for the construction of a press shop and associated facilities for an automobile factory in Northern India from a prestigious client.

Renewables:

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The business has secured an order for a 150+ MW Wind project in Western India from a renowned private developer.