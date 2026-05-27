Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India and the Americas:
400/220 kV Substations and associated Transmission lines from a reputed private developer in Southern India
Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas
Civil:
The business has secured an order for the construction of a press shop and associated facilities for an automobile factory in Northern India from a prestigious client.
Renewables:
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The business has secured an order for a 150+ MW Wind project in Western India from a renowned private developer.
Cables & Conductors:
The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content