KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,180 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas:

400 kV transmission line project in Western India to power a Data Centre Supply of transmission line towers in the Middle East Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas

Renewables: The business has secured an order for a 200+ MW Solar PV project in Western India from an existing client- a renowned private developer.

Civil: The business has secured an order for additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant from a prominent private player in Eastern India.