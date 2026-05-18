KEC International tumbled 8.89% to Rs 500 after the company reported a 28.11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.79 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 268.19 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations decreased 7.01% YoY to Rs 6,389.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 257.73 crore in the March quarter, registering a de-growth of 24.67% from Rs 342.16 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 448 crore during the quarter, down 16.88% from Rs 539 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin narrowed to 7% in Q4 FY26 from 7.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated net profit rose 6.10% to Rs 605.59 crore, while revenue from operations increased 7.59% to Rs 23,505.54 crore compared with FY25. The company reported a consolidated order intake of Rs 25,280 crore in FY26 and secured additional orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore in FY27 till date. Its order book stood at Rs 36,267 crore as on 31 March 2026, while the combined order book and L1 position exceeded Rs 40,000 crore. KEC International said net debt, including acceptances, stood at Rs 6,722 crore as of 31 March 2026, down Rs 84 crore compared with 31 December 2025. Net working capital stood at 137 days as against 135 days in the previous quarter.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We achieved our highest-ever revenues, profitability and order intake during the year, despite a challenging operating environment especially in Q4. The record performance was driven by robust execution in our T&D business, with its contribution to revenues increasing significantly to 68% from 59% last year. Profitability also improved considerably, with operating PBT growing by 21% and operating PAT growing by 18% YoY. Our order book has been substantially strengthened through multiple strategic wins, taking the combined order book and L1 position beyond Rs. 40,000 crore. Despite the uncertain operating environment, our robust order book and healthy tender pipeline position us well to deliver sustained growth in the coming quarters.