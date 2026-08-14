Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.06 83 OPM %-418.18-83.33 -PBDT-0.28-0.05 -460 PBT-0.28-0.05 -460 NP-0.28-0.04 -600
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