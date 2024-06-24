Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 123.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.47% to Rs 93.82 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 123.62% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.47% to Rs 93.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 347.72% to Rs 71.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 192.89% to Rs 268.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

93.8234.56268.9391.8278.4775.8779.0869.0728.6711.3195.3425.5427.0211.8489.2621.5319.418.6871.5915.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News