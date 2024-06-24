Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 123.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 123.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Sales rise 171.47% to Rs 93.82 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 123.62% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 171.47% to Rs 93.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 347.72% to Rs 71.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 192.89% to Rs 268.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales93.8234.56 171 268.9391.82 193 OPM %78.4775.87 -79.0869.07 - PBDT28.6711.31 153 95.3425.54 273 PBT27.0211.84 128 89.2621.53 315 NP19.418.68 124 71.5915.99 348

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

