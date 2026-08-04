KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.97% to Rs 3185.34 croreNet profit of KEI Industries rose 40.05% to Rs 274.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 3185.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2590.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3185.342590.32 23 OPM %12.439.96 -PBDT397.73283.12 40 PBT369.16263.23 40 NP274.14195.75 40
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