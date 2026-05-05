Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries drops after brokerage downgrade; Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY

KEI Industries drops after brokerage downgrade; Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

KEI Industries fell 2.61% to Rs 4,926.65 after a foreign brokerage downgraded the stock from 'overweight' to 'equal weight,' even as the company reported a strong performance in Q4 FY26.

The brokerage, however, raised its target price to Rs 5,213 from Rs 4,860, stating that a significant portion of near-term positives is already priced in, prompting a more cautious stance despite stable fundamentals.

In its Q4 FY26 results, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.5% to Rs 284.31 crore on a 19.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,476.40 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 23.6% year on year to Rs 377.15 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 424 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 25.44%, compared with Rs 338 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 12.21% in Q4 FY26 as against 11.61% in Q4 FY25.

The company's revenue from cables & wires was at Rs 3,297.03 crore (up 17.89% YoY), and revenue from stainless steel wire stood at Rs 56.06 crore (up 21.45% YoY) during the quarter.

However, the company's revenue from EPC projects marginally declined by 0.06% to Rs 223.27 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the company's net profit rose 31.9% to Rs 918.43 crore on 20.7% increase in revenue to Rs 11,747.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

KEI Industries manufactures wires and cables (W&C) like EHV cables, HT cables, and LT cables and sells them in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Shiva Cement records loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY26

Omax Autos Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Chemicals drops after net loss widens to Rs 2,132 cr in Q4 FY26

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: May 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story