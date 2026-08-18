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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton receives Emerging Excellence Award at ABD's IDIQ Vendor Summit

Kellton receives Emerging Excellence Award at ABD's IDIQ Vendor Summit

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Kellton Tech Solutions today announced that it has received the Emerging Excellence Award from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its 5th IDIQ Vendor Summit. The recognition acknowledges Kellton's performance and growing contribution as a technology partner to ADB's Information Technology Department under the Bank's Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) framework. Kellton expects to expand this partnership into a $5 million strategic account.

The recognition reflects Kellton's performance under ADB's IDIQ framework and the rapid scaling of its engagement during 2025-26. Leveraging its Centres of Excellence across AI, data and product engineering, Kellton mobilised specialist technology talent to meet ADB's technical and institutional requirements. The company was also recognised among ADB's fastest-growing vendors under the framework.

Kellton continues to support ADB's Information Technology Department with specialist capabilities aligned with the Bank's evolving digital and technology priorities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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