Kellton Tech gains after deploying digital wellhead monitoring system for Oil India

Kellton Tech Solutions rose 2.69% to Rs 15.64 after the company announced the successful launch of a large-scale digital wellhead monitoring system for state-run Oil India.

The project, powered by Kellton's proprietary Optima Digital Oilfield Platform, was formally launched under the leadership of Oil India chairman and managing director Dr. Ranjit Rath. Kellton said it had secured the implementation contract, valued at around $2.5 million, in December 2024.

According to the company, the initiative brings real-time monitoring capabilities to 77 production wells spread across 46 well sites. The deployment was completed within six months and includes 482 field devices, comprising 390 wireless and wired sensors and gauges, secure telemetry gateways, and solar-powered infrastructure.

Kellton said the platform creates a digital foundation for advanced oilfield operations, supporting capabilities such as AI-driven production analytics, predictive maintenance, workflow automation, integrated asset lifecycle management, and digital twin environments. The solution combines field instrumentation from Emerson and cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the broader technology stack supporting the Optima platform. Oil India said the deployment has improved visibility across field operations, enabling more informed decision-making, greater operational efficiency, and enhanced performance transparency. The company added that the platform provides a scalable framework to support future optimization and innovation initiatives. Ramana Palisetti, global director of energy business unit at Kellton, said the platform is designed to help upstream oil and gas operators integrate field data, monitor assets in real time, automate workflows, and generate predictive production insights through AI-based analytics.

Kellton said its Optima platform, built on cloud-native architecture with industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and edge intelligence capabilities, has been deployed across energy companies in India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Iraq, Peru, Ecuador, and other markets. Oil India is India's second-largest national exploration and production company and a Maharatna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys. On a consolidated basis, Kellton Tech Solutions' net profit rose 1.67% to Rs 19.52 crore while net sales rose 9.63% to Rs 313.89 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.