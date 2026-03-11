Kellton Tech rises after partnering with FutureAge AI Labs to build AI-driven travel platform

Kellton Tech Solutions rose 1.80% to Rs 17.55 after the company announced a partnership with FutureAge AI Labs to build Zourney, an AI-first B2B travel platform for travel businesses.

The platform is designed to integrate artificial intelligence across the booking value chain, including supplier onboarding, pricing intelligence, booking management, servicing workflows and post-sales engagement. The initiative seeks to address operational inefficiencies faced by travel distributors and agents.

According to the company, many B2B travel operators currently deal with fragmented supplier networks, multiple booking interfaces and time-consuming servicing processes. Zourney aims to address these challenges by providing a unified operating layer that enables real-time personalisation, improved pricing decisions and streamlined booking management.

The platform is expected to significantly reduce the time required for travel bookings. The company said the system can compress the typical booking workflow, which often takes one to two days, into a process that can be completed in a few minutes through a single integrated interface. The partnership reflects a broader shift in the travel technology industry towards AI-driven platforms designed to improve operational efficiency and decision-making for travel businesses. Kellton Tech Solutions is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company provides services in cloud, data, artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms and digital product engineering, with operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.