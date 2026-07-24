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Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 315.62 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 1.46% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 315.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales315.62295.47 7 OPM %10.9111.89 -PBDT29.5430.92 -4 PBT25.6926.95 -5 NP22.3222.65 -1

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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