Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 315.62 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 1.46% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 315.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 295.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.315.62295.4710.9111.8929.5430.9225.6926.9522.3222.65

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