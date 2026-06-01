Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 313.89 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 1.67% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 313.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.98% to Rs 91.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1216.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1097.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.