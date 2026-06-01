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Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 313.89 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 1.67% to Rs 19.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 313.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.98% to Rs 91.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 1216.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1097.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales313.89286.33 10 1216.941097.82 11 OPM %7.9610.22 -11.1311.63 - PBDT24.9124.72 1 122.74109.44 12 PBT20.9820.53 2 107.3092.50 16 NP19.5219.20 2 91.6679.72 15

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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