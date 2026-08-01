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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 183.28 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 1.58% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 183.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales183.28143.46 28 OPM %7.538.75 -PBDT13.5812.80 6 PBT11.2410.99 2 NP8.088.21 -2

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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