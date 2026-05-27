Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 22.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 143.13 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 22.67% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 143.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.92% to Rs 28.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 532.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 489.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.