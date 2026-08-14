Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 251.58% to Rs 10.02 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 127.27% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 251.58% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.022.85 252 OPM %8.489.12 -PBDT0.800.18 344 PBT0.380.11 245 NP0.250.11 127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trans India House Impex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 3.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Crysdale Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 72.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Next Story