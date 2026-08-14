Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 251.58% to Rs 10.02 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 127.27% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 251.58% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.022.858.489.120.800.180.380.110.250.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News