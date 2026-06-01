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Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.96% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 44.83% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.96% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 26.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.057.03 43 26.9618.14 49 OPM %5.073.98 -4.532.98 - PBDT0.700.49 43 1.091.14 -4 PBT0.620.40 55 0.750.74 1 NP0.420.29 45 0.560.60 -7

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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