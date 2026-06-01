Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.96% to Rs 10.05 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 44.83% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.96% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 26.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.