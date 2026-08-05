Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.00% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.290.75 72 OPM %6.20-42.67 -PBDT1.45-0.31 LP PBT1.08-0.33 LP NP0.75-0.25 LP
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