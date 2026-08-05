Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.00% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.290.756.20-42.671.45-0.311.08-0.330.75-0.25

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