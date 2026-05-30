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Ken Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.26% to Rs 358.98 crore

Net profit of Ken Enterprises rose 36.94% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.26% to Rs 358.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.08% to Rs 15.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 631.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales358.98267.37 34 631.82482.80 31 OPM %5.374.87 -4.754.87 - PBDT13.6510.56 29 21.6117.94 20 PBT13.349.92 34 20.8416.73 25 NP9.867.20 37 15.4112.32 25

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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