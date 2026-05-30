Ken Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.26% to Rs 358.98 crore

Net profit of Ken Enterprises rose 36.94% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.26% to Rs 358.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.08% to Rs 15.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 631.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.