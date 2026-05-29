KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 437.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.