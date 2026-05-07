Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 110.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 403.10 croreNet profit of Kennametal India rose 110.66% to Rs 51.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 403.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 289.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales403.10289.60 39 OPM %19.1013.78 -PBDT81.4044.30 84 PBT69.2032.80 111 NP51.4024.40 111
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