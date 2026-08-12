Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 68.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 38.30% to Rs 19.06 croreNet profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 68.42% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.30% to Rs 19.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0630.89 -38 OPM %3.311.07 -PBDT0.380.25 52 PBT0.380.25 52 NP0.320.19 68
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