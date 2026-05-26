Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 34.74 crore

Net Loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 34.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 131.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.7431.32 11 131.15120.33 9 OPM %-20.44-32.38 --13.53-4.15 - PBDT-6.29-11.89 47 -10.88-7.26 -50 PBT-7.98-13.81 42 -16.36-12.24 -34 NP-7.76-15.54 50 -16.56-14.70 -13

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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