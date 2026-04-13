Kernex Microsystems bags Rs 68-crcontract from Patiala Locomotive Works

Kernex Microsystems (India) said it has secured a domIndia) said it has secured a domestic contract from the PCMM Office of Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard KAVACH locomotive equipment.

The contract, valued at Rs 67.53 crore, involves deployment of KAVACH systems in accordance with RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020 (Version 4.0 or latest), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The scope of work includes end-to-end execution covering supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the onboard equipment.

The order is to be executed on or before 15 April 2027.

Kernex Microsystems clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions. The company also confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.