Kernex Microsystems gains after bagging Rs 91-cr order from Banaras Locomotive Works

Kernex Microsystems (India) advanced 2.33% to Rs 974.95 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 91.12 crore from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 112 sets of onboard KAVACH locomotive equipment, in line with RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020 (Version 4.0 or latest).

The project is scheduled to be completed on or before 15 February 2027. The company clarified that neither its promoter nor its promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.