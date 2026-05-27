Kernex Microsystems gains after winning Rs 475 crore kavach order from CLW

Kernex Microsystems (India) advanced 2.48% to Rs 1,521.55 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 475.21 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard Kavach locomotive equipment in accordance with RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/196/2020 Version 4.0 or the latest applicable version.

According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the contract. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.