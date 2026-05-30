Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 109.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 206.46% to Rs 254.58 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 109.45% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 206.46% to Rs 254.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.84% to Rs 88.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.71% to Rs 430.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.