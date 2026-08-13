Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 1372.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 800.38% to Rs 503.58 croreNet profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 1372.52% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 800.38% to Rs 503.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales503.5855.93 800 OPM %32.3322.49 -PBDT150.0810.39 1344 PBT148.149.55 1451 NP109.857.46 1373
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