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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 1372.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 1372.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 800.38% to Rs 503.58 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 1372.52% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 800.38% to Rs 503.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales503.5855.93 800 OPM %32.3322.49 -PBDT150.0810.39 1344 PBT148.149.55 1451 NP109.857.46 1373

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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