Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 163.21% to Rs 166.32 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 163.21% to Rs 166.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 304.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.