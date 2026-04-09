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Kesar India consolidated net profit rises 808.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 108.61% to Rs 84.80 crore

Net profit of Kesar India rose 808.75% to Rs 14.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.61% to Rs 84.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.22% to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 176.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales84.8040.65 109 176.45107.79 64 OPM %23.637.82 -24.4924.65 - PBDT19.853.16 528 42.5627.39 55 PBT17.642.71 551 39.5326.16 51 NP14.541.60 809 29.8819.63 52

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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