Kesar India rose 1.12% to Rs 1,168.90 after the company's subsidiary, YK Infraproject, acquired a land parcel admeasuring approximately 1.62 hectares (4 acres) in the MIHAN-SEZ area at Khapri, Nagpur (Rural), on 20 March 2026.

The company said the land is strategically located near MIHAN-SEZ, and the acquisition strengthens its land bank in the region. The consolidated parcel has an estimated gross development value (GDV) potential of around Rs 600 crore, subject to approvals and market conditions.

The company plans to develop a premium mixed-use project comprising commercial showrooms, inn-style residences, and luxury villas, targeting businesses, travelers, and high-end residential buyers.