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Kesar India outlines plans for development of 29 projects over next 3-5 years

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Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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With estimated gross development value of Rs 5,100 cr

Kesar India announced a significant expansion of its long-term development pipeline through a series of strategic land acquisitions. The company plans a portfolio of 29 projects across 12.24 million sq.ft developable area with estimated gross development value of exceeding Rs 5,100 crore.

The upcoming portfolio is largely oriented towards large-format and mixed-use developments, which typically involve longer development cycles of 3-5 years. To support execution, the company estimates total project investments to exceed Rs 2,000 crore, to be deployed in a phased manner aligned with the project timelines and development.

In addition, Kesar India is currently in advanced stages of evaluating further opportunities with an estimated potential GDV of over Rs 4,000 crore, reinforcing the expansion momentum milestones.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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