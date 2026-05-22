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Kesar Infraventures secures Rs 160-cr residential project in Central Mumbai

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
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Kesar Infraventures, wholly owned subsidiary of Kesar India has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract on 21 May 2026 for a large-scale residential development project located at at Siddharth Nagar, Byculla in Central Mumbai.

The contract, awarded by Zee Enterprises, carries an estimated execution value of approximately Rs 160 crore.

The project involves execution of residential towers along with allied infrastructure and amenities, including RCC construction, internal and external development works, electrical systems, plumbing, firefighting systems, roads, drainage, landscaping and associated infrastructure facilities.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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