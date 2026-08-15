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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 91.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 91.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 49.12 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 91.34% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.1249.53 -1 OPM %1.0417.24 -PBDT0.518.64 -94 PBT0.517.66 -93 NP0.515.89 -91

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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