Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 91.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 49.12 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 91.34% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.1249.53 -1 OPM %1.0417.24 -PBDT0.518.64 -94 PBT0.517.66 -93 NP0.515.89 -91
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