Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesar Terminals &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.49% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.56% to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.139.29 -12 31.2136.96 -16 OPM %25.0938.86 -27.5241.13 - PBDT-6.871.92 PL -39.90-0.65 -6038 PBT-9.66-0.89 -985 -51.09-12.14 -321 NP-9.81-1.44 -581 -51.68-13.85 -273

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kesar Terminals &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 635.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

CONCOR joins hands with CWC for supplementing logistics &amp; warehousing in India

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 1096.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 82.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story