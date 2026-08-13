Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 9.55 croreNet profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.557.24 32 OPM %47.6426.66 -PBDT3.91-0.18 LP PBT3.08-0.92 LP NP2.35-0.72 LP
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